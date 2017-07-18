Liberia: Supreme Court Backs NEC

The Supreme Court of Liberia has denied a prohibition filed by aspirant Abu Kamara, who was recently rejected by the National Elections Commission (NEC).

In its ruling Monday, the High Court through Chief Justice Francis Korpkor said aspirant Kamara is in violation of the Code of Conduct.

Chief Justice Korkpor said the Court affirmed the interpretation given in the Selana Mappy-Polson case in respect to which public officials are covered by the Code of Conduct.

"Further, we take due notice that the Code of Conduct Act was enacted and approved on March 31, 2014, and published into law June 20, 2014, more than three years ahead of the ensuing presidential and general elections scheduled for October 10, 2017. The petitioner was appointed to the position of Assistant Minister of Post and Telecommunications in March 2016, just last year, a position he still currently occupies. This means the Code of Conduct is applicable to the petitioner,' Chief Justice Korkpor stressed.

The Chief Justice argued that the law was passed long before the petitioner was appointed to his current position, adding "we hold that he was given notice of the inclusion of his position under the Act after the interpretation by the Supreme Court where the Court declared that persons not specifically listed in Section 5.2 were in fact intended to be included under the Code by virtue of

Article 56(a) of the Constitution of Liberia (1986).

Justice Korkpor said as of the date of the Court's opinion, the petitioner had due notice that the law applied to him.

Chief Justice Korkpor maintained that the petitioner is in violation of the Code of Conduct, as he is still retaining the position of Assistant Minister for Administration at the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications, while at the same time applying to contest an elective public office.

"Therefore, it was expected that, as a part of the rudiment of adherence to the rule of law, every affected public officials appointed by the president including the petitioner in this case, should have taken due note, not only of the Court's declaration of the constitutionality of the Code but also of the passage of the Code. In holding the Code to be constitutional, the Court also declared that it covered all officials of the Executive appointed by the President including assistant ministers," Justice Korpkor said.

He pointed out that petitioner Kamara failed or refused to take due note of the Court's opinion but instead decided to flaunt the decision of the court.

It can be recalled that the National Elections Commission recently rejected aspirant Kamara's nomination to contest this year's representative's election because he is said to be in violation of the Code of Conduct.

Days later, the rejected aspirant filed a petition for writ of prohibition to the Supreme Court, a petition which has been rejected thus affirming the decision by the NEC.