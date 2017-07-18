Kenya: Family Remembers Biwott, the Humble and Generous Man

Nairobi — Former Cabinet Minister Nicholas Biwott's widow Hannie Kiprono has remembered him as a noble and humble man.

Speaking during a requiem service attended by among others former Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete, Hannie said her late husband never prided himself for his good deeds or try to elevate himself through his connections.

She described Kenya's second President Daniel arap Moi as her husband's role model from his primary school days.

"He always spoke fondly of Mzee Moi as his role model from the time he was in primary school. His love for Moi sometimes even rivalled his love for me," she told mourners.

Biwott's children led by Investment Secretary Esther Koimett said their father was generous, supportive and proud of them all.

"Nicholas Biwott was a Statesman in thought, word and deed. As a sponsor of education, his other passion was the development of education in Kenya especially the education of girls," she stated.

His grandchildren described him as a person who valued discipline and focus and was also brilliant in decoding politics.

"The memory that has stuck with me throughout my life is when you told me to never let bullies influence my happiness and to always be strong," one of his grandson's said.

A program released by the family shows that Biwott's body is scheduled to be transported to Elgeyo Marakwet on Wednesday ahead of burial on Thursday.