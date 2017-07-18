Ghana: Ministry to Revamp Isd

press release

The Ministry of Information (MoF) will soon come out with modalities that will give the Ministry a facelift and rid its vicinity of squatters.

The Chief Director of the Ministry, Mr John Yaw Adjei Appiah, made this known when officials of the Ministry and the Information Services Department (ISD) inspected the facilities in the vicinity of the Ministry, yesterday.

The tour took the Director and deputy directors of ISD to various offices including the printing session of ISD which has been inoperative for several years, rendering the machines and its human resource redundant.

Mr Appiah noted that ISD was sitting on a gold mine because its land and other assets could be converted into an income generating zone to support activities of the Department and promote the growth of the Department and national development.

He said the Ministry had a duty to revamp ISD and keep it running, and urged staff to put up a positive attitude towards work while management looked for funds.

At the Printing Section of ISD, Mr Samuel Kwame Appiah, Sectional Head, disclosed that the section was ill-resourced over the years, leading to the deterioration of the conditions of the printing machines.

Mr Appiah expressed appreciation for the visit of the Chief Director and management of ISD and appealed to the Ministry to help revamp the printing section and put it in in stead to generate income for the Department and save cost for government

The Information Services Department which is the policy implementation and Information dissemination arm of government is, currently, enjoying a facelift which has brought hope for management and staff that it would re-occupy its proper place and play the role it is mandated to play in the governance structure of the country.

Source: ISD