Zanu PF stalwart Cde Angelina Masuku has ridiculed party members in Bulawayo who engineered her suspension, saying some of them were novices politically when the party was formed.

The Zanu-PF Bulawayo provincial leadership suspended Cde Masuku, who is a also a Senator in the province, after she and 18 other party members attended a war veterans meeting addressed by Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa and Jabulani Sibanda, who were expelled from the party.

Recently, the province lifted the suspensions on Cde Masuku and the 18 party members, meaning they can participate in the development of the party in the province.

In an interview, Cde Masuku, the only survivor from Zapu's five-member negotiating team during the Unity Accord talks, said she never felt the suspension as she continued to serve the party and was recognised publicly as a Zanu-PF member.

She said the people who suspended her were bent on destroying the party and it was senseless that "after building a home, a child comes to evict you from it".

"How on earth does one just think that they can wake up one day and say I'm suspending you?" she said. "That's why I'm saying I was not suspended. Because I was part of building Zanu-PF as it stands."