18 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Varsity Staff Call Off Strike

By Faith Nyamai

University workers have called off their strike after the government agreed to pay them the Sh10 billion they have been demanding.

This is after the government agreed to release a balance of Sh5.2 billion to them on or before the end of July.

Last month, the Education ministry released Sh4.8 billion for the Sh10 billion collective bargaining agreement (CBA) that was signed in March.

"We want to give the government yet another benefit of doubt that the Sh5.2b is paid by July 31," University Academic Staff Union (Uasu) secretary-general Constantine Wasonga said on Tuesday.

More follows.

