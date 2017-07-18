Burundi: Security Minister Compares Recent Grenade Explosions With Terrorist Attacks

Despite the grenade attacks that claimed five lives and injured over 70 within seven days, the Minister of Public Security says the security situation is generally good throughout Burundi.

Minister of Public Security, Alain Guillaume Bunyoni, said on Monday 17 that the security situation has improved significantly throughout the country's territory. However, he deplores some cases of criminality. We recorded killings mostly related to revenge and land conflicts," Bunyoni told journalists. He said those criminal acts are often reported in the eastern region. He also said the police recorded cases of grenade and terrorist attacks in some areas of the Burundian capital Bujumbura.

Bunyoni describes them as acts of terrorism. For him, they are not a big problem for the security situation in the country. "Such acts of throwing grenades at bars and some other public places are compared with terrorist attacks," Bunyoni said.

On 9 July, five people were killed and over 50 injured in a grenade attack by unidentified people. The attack took place in Gatara Commune, Kayanza Northern Province of Burundi. Three days later, four police officers were wounded in a grenade attack at the entrance to the Bwiza Zone office in the centre of the Burundian capital. The police said they had launched investigations to identify the criminals. The most recent grenade attack occurred on 16 July in the same Bwiza area and left dozens of people wounded.