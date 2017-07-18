18 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Mahmoud Holds Meeting With Private Sector

Khartoum — The Assistant of President of the Republic, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud deliberated in the Republican Palace, Tuesday, with the private sector over how to raise production and productivity.

The businessman, Wagdi Mirghani said in a statement to SUNA, that the meeting sought urgent means for increase of production and productivity and view of private sector in this connection as well as and obstacles and problems facing the rain and irrigated sectors regarding producers and their organizations.

He added the meeting affirmed importance of value addition in agricultural industry.

