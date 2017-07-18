Sudan: Assistant of President Informed On Overall Situations in East Darfur State

Khartoum — The Assistant of President of the Republic, and Deputy Chairman of the National Congress for Party's Affairs, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid was briefed on overall security and political situations in East Darfur State.

This came during his meeting in the Republican Palace, Tuesday, with Governor of Esat Darfur State, Anas Omer who underlined in a press statement stability of security situation in the State.

The Governor said he acquainted the Assistant of the President with East Darfur preparations for the new school year, affirming that the State palaces great attention to education sao as to effect positive change in the state community.

He added that the Deputy Chairman of the National Congress for Party's Affairs heard a briefing about a different activities being carried out by NC in East Darfur State.

The Governor, meanwhile, said impacts resulted from watery diarrhea during the past periods in the state have been addressed, asserting that East Darfur State has recovered from this epidemic.