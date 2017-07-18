A man who has identified himself as a kinsman of rape suspect, Representative Morias Tarwuo Waylee, has threatened child right advocate Abraham M. Keita for his constant advocacy against the Representative which landed him recently in jail for allegedly raping a 13 year-old girl.

In a Facebook chat posted on Abraham Keita's page recently, a self-professed relative of Rep. Waylee who goes by the profile name "Alex Chelley" accused the child rights advocate of lying on the lawmaker without providing facts about the allegation.

"Keita or whatever you call yourself, this your propaganda against the earned character of honorable Morias Tarwuo Waylee is becoming unbearable," Alex Chelley warned.

Further venting his diatribe, said Chelley: "Little rat like you have been used by some individuals to destroy good man like honorable Waylee. Because of your cheap propaganda and paid job the honorable was placed in police custody and charged for criminal conspiracy and tampering with witnesses and so on."

According to Alex Chelley, the mere fact that the Grand Gedeh County Representative spent the night with the police means Keita has crossed his limits.

"It is because of your so called advocacy this bullshit was done to our honorable man and a proud son of Grand Gedeh County. Your advocacy has reached it final stopping point," Alex Chelley said.

He noted, as a proud Krahn man, he cannot stand by and watch little Mandingo thing ruin one of his kinsmen integrity.

"You will be destroyed. Your days are numbered. We are coming after you from this day onward. Nonsense!" he vented.

Visibly shaken by the threats, Keita however maintained his cool and responded curtly: "Thanks for messaging us. We try to be as responsive as possible. We will get back to you soon."

Despite the diplomatic Facebook retort, Keita later penned a formal response to the threats on his life due to his advocacy that saw Representative Waylee being arrested and fingerprinted last week.

"Along with my colleagues, I have been placed at the center of the rape case involving Representative Morais Waylee of District #2, Grand Gedeh County. Since our protest on May 23 calling for a probe into this matter and that he should recuse himself from his position of influence, I have received threats - via phone calls as well as physical. In fact, I no longer move around alone, and even moving with people, I have seen and heard individuals throw talks at me. People loyal to this lawmaker who, in my mind, embrace rape, have sought every medium possible to get at me. Some have even abused my family, branded me a paid-agent advocate and stereotyped my tribe and religion. They fail to realize that conviction and conscience are what drive my thoughts and shape my actions: the belief that Liberia can only go forward if its citizens - whether rich or poor, in government or out - are treated equally under the law and made to account for their actions when said law is breached," said Keita.

Continuing, Ketia said throughout his advocacy years in speaking out and standing up for women and children, he had never experienced what he is presently going through. "When we chose to get involved into this case, we knew the forces of evil would be tempted to defend evils even if it requires them to kill. When Rep. Waylee's two vehicles chased me and my colleagues, that alone was a sign that the call for justice is just and that the only means to have deterred me and others was make threats. But it appeared we remained adamant and still are. As I write this post, I am frightened and afraid than ever before. Fear is taking a resting place in my life. Never have I faced such situation. The threats on my life are becoming enormous and visible every day. I feel insecure in my own country.

There was a protest last week by Waylee's supporters on the grounds of the Liberia National Police. They had assembled to demand his release from police custody. But during their protest, my name was mentioned multiple times as the person who brought the lawmaker's character to public disrepute. From their tone, one can conclude that if I were present or could be seen anywhere around there, I would not have lived to tell the story. This speaks volume to the unfolding events.

In this public manner, I want to make it known that my life is in the hands of Rep. Waylee and his followers. Anything should happen to me, they are to be held liable. I am once again writing government agencies, diplomatic missions and state security to inform them about the threats I have been receiving. My colleagues as well feel insecure and have been confronted by surrogates of the lawmaker and defenders of ills and injustices. They have been threatened to discontinue and disembark from calling for the right things to be done and that justice should prevail for the 13-years old victim," Keita lamented sadly.

When contacted to speak to the threats on his life and whether his resolve to seek justice had withered, Keita told Capitol Times, although he fears for his life, his advocacy is a higher calling that knows no boundaries. "We stand for the truth no matter what," he said.

The Liberia National Police recently arrested and charged Grand Gedeh County District #2 Representative Morias Waylee for 'criminal conspiracy and tempering with witness'.

Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman said the lawmaker was charged and is in police custody for further investigation.

According to IG Coleman, following investigation, it is established that the girl in question, Regina Barway, lived with the Representative in the Caresyburg Community; although he had earlier denied ever setting eyes on the girl or knowing her in person. Based on the prevailing circumstances, IG Coleman said, from an investigation standpoint, the child's life could be in danger.

Meanwhile, Rep. Waylee and his wife were released on bail as investigations continue regarding the whereabouts of the girl.