18 July 2017

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: Bewda Trains Community-Based Anti-Violence Teams Within the Pusiga District

A training programme for Community-Based Anti-Violence Teams (COMBATs) within the Pusiga District has taken place at Pusiga in the Bawku Municipality of the Upper East Region.

The two-day training programme aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of COMBATs in handling violence and its related cases in their communities, particularly those that are against the rights of women and girls.

More than twenty (20) COMBATs from Pulmakom, Widana, Nwaare and Mandago communities, all within Pusiga, participated in the training programme which was organized by Belim Wusa Development Agency (BEWDA), a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) in the Bawku Municipality.

Mr. Peter Asal and Madam Beatrice Osman, Programmes Manager and Women's Rights Manager, respectively, took COMBATs through topics such as wife beating, teenage pregnancy, child rights, sexual harassment, child marriage, forced marriage, Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) and the denial of pregnancy.

Mr Asal advised COMBATs to treat cases brought to them as confidential, adding that a vibrant problem-solving team should not leak another man's problems to a friend or neighbour.

On her part, Madam Osman, urged COMBATs to start work immediately after the training and to only report cases that they might, perhaps, find so difficult to handle to BEWDA.

A team member, in an interview, thanked BEWDA for organizing the training programme and appealed to BEWDA to organize more of such programmes to help build their capacities for the assignments.

Source: ISD (Raphael Azare Kariyama)

