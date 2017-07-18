Liberia: Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf Security Advisor Nomination Questioned

Monrovia — Several residents of Nimba County Electoral District #4 have become disgruntled and questioned National Elections Commission (NEC) nomination of Deputy National Security Advisor, Roland Duo to contest the upcoming presidential and legislative elections.

Mr. Duo is an aspirant for the district representative seat, but some citizens there believe he is unfit, as per the Code of Conduct to contest the elections.

Mr. Duo's name was among hundreds published on Monday, July 17, 2017 by the NEC as individuals preliminarily cleared to participate in the October elections.

But some citizens in his district claimed that since his appointment in April 2012 by President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, Mr. Duo has been working as Deputy Security Advisor and Coordinator for Special Project at the Ministry of State; a position he currently occupies.

Section 5.1 and 5.2 of the Code of Conduct states: "All officials appointed by the President of the Republic of Liberia shall not (a) engage in political activities, canvass or contest for elected offices, (b) use government facilities, equipment or resources in support of parties or political activities.

It also says such persons cannot (c) serve on a campaign team of any political party, or the campaigns of any independent candidate.

5.2 says, "Wherein any person in the category stated in section 5.1 desires to canvass or contests for an elective public position, the following shall apply.

"(a ) Any Minister, Deputy Minister, Director-General, Managing Director and Superintendent appointed by the President pursuant to article 56 (a ) of the Constitution and a Managing Director appointed by a Board of Director, who desires to contest for public elective office shall resign said post at least two years prior to the date of such public election.

"(b) Any other official appointed by the President who holds a tenured position and desires to contest for public elective office shall resign said post three years prior to the date of such public election.

"(c) However, in the case of impeachment, death, resignation or disability of an elected official, any official listed above desirous of canvassing or contesting to fill such position must resign said post within 30 days, following the declaration of the NEC of the vacancy.

In separate interviews with journalists over the weekend, the Nimba citizens have demanded explanation from NEC as to why Duo's candidacy was not rejected as it was done to some aspirants that allegedly violated the Code of Conduct.

"Failure to reject Duo's candidacy, NEC would be perceived as bias institution, whereas the Commission is an independent body that supposed to uphold the law," an angry female residents said.

They said like Harrison Karnwea and Abu Kamara, Duo's application needs to be discarded by NEC because they are equally in conflict with the law.

Former Forestry Development Authority Managing Director Karnwea's nomination was rejected by NEC on ground that he was barred by the Code of Conduct, which requires presidential appointees desiring to contest elections to resign two years before said elections.

Mr. Karnwea resigned from FDA on March 9, 2017, nearly a month after quitting from Unity Party.

He was Deputy Political leader of the Liberty Party of Cllr. Charles Brumskine on 18 March 2017.

Assistant Post and Telecommunication Minister, Abu Kamara was also rejected by NEC from contesting Montserrado County District #5 Representative seat, because he is yet to resign his post as required by law.

When contacted via phone on Monday, July 17, 2017, Duo said he is not deputy security adviser as many persons think, but said he served as special project coordinator in the office of the national security adviser.

Duo disclosed that his job has nothing to do with the code of conduct and presidential appointment and argues that he never faced senate inquest as is done to members of the cabinet.