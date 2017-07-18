Liberia: Alternative National Congress, CDC End Bitter Primary Controversies

Monrovia — One of Liberia's opposition based political parties, has laid to rest bitter primary controversy over its Montserrado County District 17 slot.

The party over the weekend concluded primary for its Montserrado County District 17 slot which has been marred with serious disagreement, bringing on board businessman Abraham Sesay.

If nominated by the National Elections Commission, Sesay would be contesting as a representative candidate of the ANC in the ensuing October presidential and Legislative elections.

He won the Montserrado County District 17 slot against his opponent George Curtis who refused to show up at the parties Montserrado County office.

Sesay won with a landslide 30 votes count while Curtis whose photo was on the ballot did not accumulate any.

The primary was conducted at the Montserrado County Office the Alternative National Congress in Paynesville.

Sesay won the ANC primary that was conducted in June but was nullified due to disenchantment and protests from his opponent who complained that the process was marred with fraud.

The head of the ANC Primary Committee told FPA that the process was redone as a means of disproving critics who believed it was fraudulent.

Johnson Akoi registered that the conduct of the primary was intended to demonstrate clear essence of democratic practice which his party is obligated to do.

Johnson Akoi said, "This process must go on; we already have the photo of contestants on the ballot. If you are to come for this process and refuse without providing any information to the committee, it will not stop us from conducting the primary."

He said it was pleasant for the ANC to commit itself to such process and that members of the primary committee should not be blamed for the absence of contenders.

The conduct of the primary comes with just seven more days to the end of candidate's nomination period by the National Elections Commission.

Sesay is viewed as a major contender against incumbent William Dakeh who is running a second term bid.

Sesay was commended by officials of the ANC for taking up the challenge to face another primary following protest and disenchantment after his previous victory.

Following his victory Friday, Sesay noted that his acceptance by members of the party was a victory for ANC in Montserrado County District 17.

He noted that it was based on his developmental initiatives and relationship with his people; he was viewed best for the ANC ticket.

The ANC District 17 candidate called on his opponent to join him in working hard to win the district over to the party.

"I am calling my opponent who was defeated to join me because we all have an obligation to the party in ensuring that Mr. Cummings becomes victorious," Sesay said.

He said his victory brings a whole a lot to inhabitants of that sector, naming human capacity building and empowerment as major priority.

On the same day, the Congress for Democratic Change has ended its primary controversy over who's eligible for its Montserrado County District Number 12 slot.

Former Montserrado County Representative Dave Koomey defeated his two contenders in a heavily contested race with a total of 24 votes out of 45 to get the CDC District Number 12 slot.

The lone female contestant, Tenial Watta Duo manage to win 15 while Paye Gbelayan got the remaining four.

It was a primary conducted amongst representation from the three parties forming part of a merger, under the banner, Coalition for Democratic Change, all of whom showed up for the process.

Koomey represented the Congress for Democratic Change; Gbelayan represented the Liberia People Democratic Party while Madam Duo represented the National Patriotic Party during the primary.

Koomey was defeated as a CDC Candidate in Montserrado County District 12 by incumbent Richmond Anderson but is still giving a trial to the representative race.

The primary was conducted at the CDC National Headquarters in Congo Town. Koomey was also victorious in a primary conducted by the CDC in June which met serious protest from one of his rival, Paye Gbelayan.

That primary was later nullified by the CDC Primary Committee headed by the party's Youth Chairman, Jefferson Koji and rescheduled for a later date.

Koji was similar to Akoi when he stressed that the primaries was conducted to clear the lasting doubts in the minds of critics who believed the process fraudulently conducted.

"We are presiding over this process that will give nothing less but a credible and result and you are entitled to your opinion but any grievances should be channel through your coordinators," said Koji, head of the CDC Primary committee.

Koji believes there would still be disenchantment after such process and that the primary was a political responsibility to the CDC.

Koji and one of the defeated partisans, Tenial Watta Duo in separate statements commended Koomey over his victory in spite of serious disenchantment.

Madam Duo emphasized the importance for those defeated in the process to join Koomey and the Congress for Democratic Change for victory in the upcoming presidential and legislative elections.

For his part, Koomey said his victory is based on work carried out over the years in the district 12 which the inhabitants recognized.

"We've worked and I know the people in our district will recognize you for the level of work you do."

"If you are not working in the district, they won't help you but when you have work, the people won't help you. They know I have been the only one maintaining the office in district since 2012," Koomey said.

Meanwhile, Hon. Koomey blamed his defeat in the 2011 elections to division amongst members of the party within the district but registered that he is planning a reconciliation jamboree soon to bring together partisans.