18 July 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia Promotes Muslim Friendly Tourism

Photo: Muslim Voices/Twitter
Women wearing hijabs.
By Sally Senghore

The Gambia Tourism and Hospitality Institute (GTHI) in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism and Culture (MOTC) recently convened a three-day training on the theme; "Developing a Training and Certification Programme for the Muslim Travel, Tourism and Hospitality Industry" in OIC member countries, at the GTHI Board Room in Kanifing.

Funded by the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation (COMCEC), the interface was attended by participants drawn from The Gambia, Senegal and Nigeria.

The overall objective of the training was to enhance participants' understanding of the opportunities and potentials presented by the growing number of Muslim tourists as well as facilitate the transfer of knowledge on the development and promotion of Muslim friendly tourism among OIC member countries.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Daouda Niang, the director general of The Gambia Tourism and Hospitality Institute, said the forum was one of the most recent efforts championed by the GTHI in transforming the human resource development landscape of the tourism sector in The Gambia and beyond.

He acknowledged that developing a training certification programme for the Muslim travel will undoubtedly provide the requisite skills and knowledge needed for participating countries within the sub-region to outline Muslim friendly culinary for chefs.

This practical unit, according to him, will help learners to improve their skills in preparing 'halal' food, and at the end of the unit, learners will accomplish all the necessary experience to start working as professional halal chefs.

He further noted that all these would not have been possible without the policy directive of the Ministry of Tourism and Culture and also the collaborative support and partnership of COMCEC and the Islamic Tourism Centre in Malaysia, Senegal and Nigeria for honouring the invitation to be part of the meaningful exercise.

