Luniburg on Sunday defeated Mamakoto FC 2-0 to be crowned winners of the Bakau Super Cup Final played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

The curtain raiser is a traditional final that preceded the start of the much followed communities' summer football fiesta, known as "Nawettan" across the country.

Goals from Ebrima Jawara and Bakary Jarju were enough for Luniburg.

Luniburg were the league leaders and knockout champions last year as Mamakoto finished as runners up in the knockout final.