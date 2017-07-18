Gambia: Wrestler Hoyantan Received Plot of Land From Gam Housing

Gam Housing, a real estate company in The Gambia has fulfilled its promise as it on Sunday handed over a plot of land documents to wrestler Hoyantan, who defeated Yahya Jammeh in the recently staged combat by Nasiru Promotion.

The grand combat staged at the stadium witnessed the biggest crowd, among them the leader of the Opposition GDC Party, Mama Kandeh.

The handing of the signed documents and site visit to the land situated in Gunjur was witnessed by a member of the wrestling committee, Kawsu Sanneh.

Gam Housing was the sole sponsor of the last wrestling contest, something that was hailed by many. The involvement of the private sector in sports development is very critical; therefore, the involvement of this renowned and highly respected real estate company is very apt.

Wrestler Hoyantan, together with his family were led to the site by B.B. Darboe, marketing manager of Gam Housing.

The site seeing and handing over was a moment of joy for both Nasiru Promotion and the family members of Hoyantan.

"We cannot believe that a company in The Gambia could be more supportive like this," said Kawsu Sanneh.

Hoyantan was given an option to choose from among the highly sought after available lands by Gam Housing in Brufut, Gunjur Dalaba and Gunjur Medina Salam Estate.

Speaking in an interview with Observer Sports during the combat, Lamin Mbodge, CEO of Gam Housing said his company was proud and happy to support Nasiru Promotion. He assured that Gam Housing will continue to contribute its quota to national development.