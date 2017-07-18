18 July 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Two Children Missing From Bundung Borehole

By Alieu Ceesay

Alasana Asoga Jatta, a 2-year-old boy and Mbombeh Ceesay, a 3-year-old girl are reportedly kidnapped in the community of Bundung Borehole in the Kanifing Municipality on Saturday at around 4 p.m.

The two kids' disappearance left their parents, families and neighbours desperate and hopeless.

The father of the missing boy, Alasan Jatta explained that he has searched for the kids everywhere but was yet to find. "We have reported the matter to Bundung, Serrekunda and Bakoteh police stations. I don't suspect anyone but I am appealing to the person holding my child to kindly return him back. He is my first child," a hopeless looking father told this reporter.

Mbengeh Ceesay, mother of the missing girl, is equally having sleepless nights since the disappearance of her girl child.

Just as Alasan Jatta, she said, she has reported the matter to the police. She asking for help from the general public.

Anyone who found these missing kids can contact the following numbers: 7105595/7442220/9442220.

