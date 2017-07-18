18 July 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Former National Teams' Coaches On Chan Qualifier Game

By Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Former senior national team and U-17 coaches were left unimpressed about The Gambia CHAN team display in their goalless draw against the Malian equivalent at the Independence Stadium on Saturday.

Alhagie Sillah, former senior national team gaffer noted that the team played beyond expectations. "They played beyond expectations. They were a bit uncomfortable. They lost most of the balls and a few tactical errors."

The former Banjul North parliamentarian opined that the team that ended the game could have started the game. He mentioned the impact of substitute league top scorer, Mustapha Drammeh, who he said, deserved a place in the starting team. "I agreed that if he [Mustapha Drammeh] started, he will make a difference. I think he deserves a place in the starting team. "

Lamin L.S. Sambou , the former U-17 and Lamin Utd boss expressed his dissatisfaction with the game approach. He noted that the team should have been an attacking team instead of the tactic brought by Alagie Sarr. "It was a defensive approach. This is why we couldn't score. I don't know why this approach, but we should have attacked because is a home game", he stressed.

Meanwhile, the team is expected to leave Banjul today, Tuesday, for the return leg on Saturday in Bamako.

