Gambia: Giaba to Organize Regional Workshop in Banjul for Csos On Aml/Cft

The Inter-Governmental Action Group against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA) will organize a 3-day regional sensitisation workshop for Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) on Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) Requirements for ECOWAS member States in Banjul next week.

According to a press release from GIABA communication office in Lagos, Nigeria, the objectives of the workshop is to educate CSOs to carry out awareness campaigns to influence an effective implementation of AML/CFT measures, utilize CSOs' platform for the dissemination, publication and sharing of GIABA information to the citizens of West Africa and effectively engage the civil society organisations in the fight against money laundering and terrorist financing.

The workshop, which is the fifth in a series, is one of the flagship programmes of GIABA to involve the citizens of West Africa in efforts aimed at fighting money laundering and terrorist financing.

Particularly, GIABA recognizes the immense potential of CSOs as advocates of good governance, anti-corruption and human rights; and as collaborators in the advancement of AML/CFT regimes in the region.

Therefore, one of GIABA's core strategic goals since 2011 has been the promotion of strategic partnerships with the private sector, civil society and other key stakeholders. Increasing ML/TF awareness among civil society is crucial to empowering citizens to take appropriate action against ML/TF.

Topics at the workshop will cover "The Role of Civil Society Organisations in AML/CFT Advocacy in the Context of GIABA 2016-2020 Strategic Plan". The training will be delivered by GIABA faculty and regional experts with extensive working experience in the private sector and governmental institutions.

It is expected that at the end of the Workshop, there would emerge improved collaboration between GIABA and the civil society organisations on one hand, and among CSOs on the other hand. Expectedly, there would be increase of awareness of AML/CFT efforts to the grassroots, as well as increase in the comprehension on the mandate of GIABA and the magnitude and practical effects of money laundering.