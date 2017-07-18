Gambia: Go-Wamer Sensitises Fishermen On Fisheries Act, Regulations

Governance of Marine and Management of Coastal Resources dubbed GO-Wamer recently concluded capacity building forum for fishermen on Fisheries Act and Regulations of 2007 and 2008 respectively.

The interface was designed to raise the awareness of the fishermen in the said fisheries acts and regulations as well as to promote best practices for appropriate usage of surrounding gill net targeting bonga fish.

The training was held at the Old Jeshwang Fish, Tanji and Sanyang fish landing sites. The GO-Wamer project is funded by the European Union and implemented by United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in six West African countries, namely The Gambia, Senegal, Guinea Bissau, Guinea Conakry, Mauritania and Cape Verde.

Speaking to the Daily Observer, on the sidelines, the national expert, GO-Wamer project in The Gambia, Babanding Kanyi said the project has three main results, among which includes, the reduction of negative impact of policy modes in governance of marine and coastal resources.

To achieve the said result, he said, there is need to adopt best practices in fisheries, adding that the project will purchase fishing nets with mesh size of 40mm square to replace wrong mesh net of 36mm as a pilot in the three fish landing centers.

"The objective of the training is to promote the best practices as well as distributes fishing nets to fishermen that catch Bonga fish. Fishermen are using net sizes that are not appropriate to catch Bonga fish in our fish landing site. The correct net sizes for bonga fish is 40mm square," he said, noting that fisherman in the Gambia are using 36mm to 32 mm square to catch fish they are not incompliance to the fisheries Act 2007 and Regulation".

Further commenting the Go-Wamer national expert revealed that the sensitization will enable the fishermen to comply with the Fisheries Act and Regulations as well as helps them to use appropriate fishing nets to catch fish.

He added: "The project is a pilot targeting three fish landing site namely Old Jeshwang, Tanji and Sanyang ,we distribute fishing nets to ten fishermen in each of the fish landing site whose nets will be replaced with appropriate fishing nets and to ensure that we raise the awareness of the fishermen to abreast with the fisheries Act and fisheries regulation".

Kanyi maintained that the Go-Wamer project will phase-out at the end of December, adding that when they have extension or have another funding other fishermen will also benefit to replace their old fishing nets with appropriate fishing nets.

The project, he added, is a pilot project and they are going to set a selection criteria, which will ensure that the fishermen must be a Gambian or residing in The Gambia for him to qualify in order to benefit adding that we are going to select fishermen randomly once they meet the criteria.

Ebou Mass Mbye, principal fisheries officer, who doubles as the head of monitoring, control and surveillance of the fisheries sector, said his job is to ensure that legal fishing material are employed in our waters that is nets sizes that are required by law and hook sizes.

"We realized that fishermen have been using nets sizes of fishing nets that is illegal and there is a regulation in place been established since 2008, 2008 to date and our staff have been going to different landing sites sensitisng fishermen to change their fishing nets that is required by law".