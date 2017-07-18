Gambia: Police Denied Killing Detained Prisoner

The public relations officer (PRO) of The Gambia Police Forces (GPF) Inspector Foday Conta has denied reports that a prisoner who was detained at the Nema Kunku Police Station was beating by the officers on duties leading to his death.

He said the cause of the death of the late Lamin Krubally was as result of the deceased's hitting his head against the wall in the cell. PRO Conta said, according to a medical report, the deceased died as a result of injuries he sustained on his head.

"In fact, the deceased did not die at the police station; he was pronounced death at the hospital," he said, disclosing that there were witnesses that saw the deceased hitting his head against the wall in the cell. He made it clear that no police officer beat him. "He was just detained and that's normal," he stated.

Narrating the incident, the GPF spokesperson explained that one Lamarana Jallow's wife had a problem with the deceased Mr. Krubally, and upon Lamarana's arrival back home, he found the problem and he intervened as a husband, therefore the problem lasted between Lamarana and the late Lamin Krubally.

According to PRO Conta, the deceased took a wooden pistol and hit Lamarana Jallow on his head. He said when Lamarana wanted to react, he was advised by people not to intervene and instead go to the police and report the matter.

"When Lamarana went to the police station to report the matter, the officer comes with him in order to arrest Mr. Krubally, but they also found him (Krubally) bleeding. But nobody could tell who wounded him, as there was a witness that indicated that Lamarana Jallow did not fight with the deceased," he noted.

PRO Conta added that when they arrived at the police station, the police officers listened to their statements, they realised that Mr. Krubally was at fault because he was the person that hit Lamarana Jallow on his head and that there were witnesses who stated that they did not see Lamarana hitting back the deceased up to an extend of wounding him.

"In fact before detaining them, the police officers escorted them to the hospital for them to be treated, because all of them were wounded. But the medical report stated that Lamarana sustained serious injury on his head, while Lamin Krubally sustained minor injury," he revealed.