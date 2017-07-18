Gambia: Lamin Sports Committee Hands Over to Interim Committee

The Lamin Zone Sports Committee on Sunday handed over to an interim team of two selected by the Lamin village alkalo at their Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Lamin.

The AGM agenda was cancelled due to the fact that the alkalo of Lamin, Memberba Bojang, sent a representative at the meeting to advise that the outgoing executive hands over to the two people, Ba Ensa Touray and Ba Jerreh Sanyang as interim and afterwards organise another meeting at his (the alkalo's) place. Heeding to the alkalo's advice, the meeting was called off.

The handed over items included files for all teams, chairman's files, and secretary's files, complete fenced football field, dressing room, five benches, corner flags. Also handed over were a balance of D1, 100 at Trust Bank and D1, 500 at Skye Bank and an incomplete drafted constitution.

Speaking in an interview with Observer Sports, the 1st vice president, Abdou Karim Darbo alias Kissima said that they have respected the words of the alkalo and that is why the AGM was cancelled. According to him, they have handed over to the interim team and that they are no longer answerable to Lamin community or any of the stakeholders.

The outgoing President Momodou Faal, applauded his outgoing executive for a job well done. He thanked them for being there for the 4 years, the teams and the stakeholders for their support and understanding. He said that his executive was "transparent" in their work, which was why they became the first executive to introduce the financial report in many years.

According to him, it is up to the stakeholders and the teams to decide whether they want to be lead by the interim or they will select a full executive. He noted that they have heeded to alkalo's words and handed over to the interim which makes them not answerable to Lamin community anymore.

"We will share our ideas and advices if needed by anyone; but we are no longer answerable to them and we cannot organise any meetings because our time is up and we have handed over to the interim."