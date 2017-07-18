18 July 2017

Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)

Ghana: Chinese Ambassador to Ghana H.E. Mdm. Sun Baohong Paid a Courtesy Call On Secretary to the Cabinet of the Presidency

On 10th July 2017, Chinese Ambassador to Ghana H.E. Mdm. Sun Baohong paid a courtesy call on Secretary to the Cabinet of the Presidency Hon. Mercy Debrah-Karikari. Both sides exchange views on issues of China-Ghana relations and China-Ghana cooperation.

Ambassador Sun congratulated Hon. Debrah-Karikari on her assumption of office, and highly appreciated the efficient and pragmatic work style of the new government as well as the strong leadership by H.E. President Akuffo-Addo. Ambassador Sun also introduced the important functions and outcomes of the official visit to China by H.E. Vice President Bawumia, and emphasized that it was the first official visit to China by Ghanaian national leader in the past 7 years, which is of great significance to enhance political trust and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

Ambassador Sun indicated that positive achievements had been scored in Ghana since the new government took office, the Chinese side had confidence in carrying out close cooperation with the Ghanaian side and push China-Ghana relations to a new level with concerted efforts.

Hon. Debrah-Karikari gave a warm welcome to Ambassador Sun and expressed appreciation to Her Excellency for the important role in facilitating the visit by H.E. Vice President Bawumia. She indicated that the visit was a great success and aroused strong repercussion in the Ghanaian society. She recalled her visit to Shanghai ten years ago with then Foreign Minister and incumbent President H.E. Akuffo-Addo.

The senior politicians were impressed by the reasonable urban layout and good infrastructure facilities of Shanghai. She emphasized that Ghana should actively learn the advanced theory from the socio-economic development of China, mobilize all nationals to unite together and realize self-reliance and prosperity.

