18 July 2017

Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)

Angola Thanks China for Economic Development - Vice President

Tagged:

Related Topics

Angolan Vice President Manuel Domingos Vicente said his country thanks China for its support of Angola's rebuilding and economic development.

Vicente made the remarks while meeting with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Chang Wanquan, in Luanda on Thursday.

The vice president said the two countries enjoy a firm foundation for bilateral friendly cooperation, which is important to maintaining global peace and stability.

He said Angola highly values the Belt and Road Initiative proposed by China, and stands ready to coordinate development with China under the initiative so as realize common development and benefit the two peoples.

For his part, Chang said his visit aims to materialize the important consensus reached by the leaders of both countries, to consolidate pragmatic cooperation in all fields including defense and security, and bring bilateral ties to a new level.

During his visit in Luanda, Chang also held talks with his counterpart, Minister of National Defence João Lourenço.

Angola

Adapted Athletics - Angolan Gicasso Wins Bronze Medal

The Angolan Esperança Gicasso finished third in the 200 meters final for visually impaired athletes (classT11)… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.