13 July 2017

Committee to Protect Journalists (New York)

Sudan: Govt Confiscates, Censors Newspapers for Reporting FIFA Suspension

Tagged:

Related Topics

New York — Sudanese authorities should stop confiscating newspapers and censoring their coverage, the Committee to Protect Journalists said today.

In recent days, the country's security service has confiscated or censored the coverage of at least five newspapers, according to press reports.

Sudan's National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) today ordered the editors of the sports newspaper Al-Sada to remove articles pertaining to the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA)'s July 6 suspension of the Sudan Football Association (SFA) from membership in the group before publishing today's edition, according to news reports.

On July 10, NISS officers confiscated all copies of the sports newspapers Al-Zawya and Al-Zaeem from the printers, news reports said, citing statements by the outlets.

In a statement NISS sent to Sudanese newspapers editors yesterday, officials instructed newspapers not to publish any reports that "target" Sudanese officials involved in the dispute with FIFA with "accusations" or criticism, according to news reports. The statement said that all coverage should "support efforts to resolve the problem," the reports said.

"Sudanese security officials' desperate attempts to censor the widely reported news of the country's suspension from FIFA only make them look foolish," CPJ's Advocacy Director Courtney Radsch said from Washington, D.C. "We call on Sudan to stop censoring and confiscating newspapers, and we call on FIFA to make clear to Sudan that such actions are inconsistent with the association's values."

FIFA suspended Sudan's membership after the Sudanese Ministry of Justice ordered SFA President Mutasim Gaafar Sir Elkhatim and the board of directors from office, on the orders of Prime Minister Bakri Hassan Salih, according to news reports. FIFA rules prohibit governmental interference in football matters. FIFA lifted the suspension today, after Sudanese authorities reinstated ElKhatim, according to a FIFA statement.

Sudanese authorities today confiscated all copies of the daily newspapers Al-Jarida, without explaining the reasons for the decision, according to news reports. NISS also summoned Al-Jarida's editor in chief, Ashraf Abdelaziz, and reporter Hanady al-Siddiq for questioning about a report alleging corruption in today's seized issue, according to the reports.

The NISS also confiscated all copies of Al-Wifaq today, also without explanation, according to Al-Wifaq journalist Imtithal Fadlallah writing on Facebook, and The Sudan Tribune. Fadlallah wrote on Facebook that the seizure of today's edition might have been related to an article in today's edition covering the sentencing of journalist and human rights defender Amal Habbani earlier this week.

The NISS did not immediately return CPJ's emails requesting comment.

Sudan

Assistant of President Informed On Overall Situations in East Darfur State

The Assistant of President of the Republic, and Deputy Chairman of the National Congress for Party's Affairs, Engineer… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Committee to Protect Journalists. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.