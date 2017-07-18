Africa's Future Hinges On Empowering Youths - HM the King

Skhirate — Africa's future hinges on "empowering our youths, on opening up prospects for them to showcase their skills and talents and on our ability to integrate young Africans," HM King Mohammed VI said.

Africa's foremost wealth is its young people, the Sovereign added in a message to the participants in the symposium "African Football, Our Vision", which kicked off on Tuesday in Skhirate (Rabat outskirts), noting that African youths account for two-thirds of Africa's population.

The practice of sport in general, and football in particular, is one of the main pathways to our young people's fulfilment and their integration into the social and economic fabric, HM the King underlined in this message which was read out by minister of youth and sports, Rachid Talbi Alami, noting that it is also a means to shield them against all forms of delinquency and extremism, and to spare them the risk of putting their lives and their future in jeopardy by resorting to illegal migration.

Football is the most popular sport in Africa and the world, HM the king said, adding that it is important in the lives of African populations and is deeply ingrained in society, the Sovereign said, adding that African football has a solid record in terms of achievement in various international events, as well as in terms of great football stars that perform brilliantly on the continent and in the greatest championships and clubs.

Nevertheless, African football today is called upon, more than ever, to rise to the challenge of modernization and to keep abreast of rapid developments in sports worldwide, the Sovereign noted, adding that such a goal cannot be achieved unless governing bodies commit to good governance and unless training is improved and infrastructure upgraded. Just as important, in this respect, is the need to meet requirements for professional careers, enhance the marketing of African football and strike a balance between the development of elite football and football for the masses, HM the King said.

To give concrete substance to a policy rooted in solidarity with African countries, and consistent with a strong belief in the importance of inter-African cooperation, Morocco has been keen to put the experience it has gained in the sports sector at the disposal of our African brothers, the Sovereign said, adding that in this respect, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation has signed more than 34 agreements covering a number of areas, including infrastructure, sports medicine and the exchange of technical expertise, in addition to hosting training camps for the national teams of a number of African sister nations, all categories included.

Morocco is looking forward to the advent of a strong, cooperative, solidarity-based Africa that takes its rightful place in international institutions and forums, be it with regard to decision-making, participation or the legitimate right to organize world-class sporting events, particularly the World Cup, HM the king stressed.

Given the African football experts attending this important symposium, and their undisputed passion and sincere enthusiasm to uphold African interests, I am sure your meeting will manage to chart a course of action for the development of African football, the Sovereign said.