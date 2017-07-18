18 July 2017

Angola: Football - Académica Do Lobito May Withdraw From Girabola2017

Luanda — Académica do Lobito may withdraw from the National First Division Football Championship (Girabola2017) due to financial problems.

This was said to Angop on Monday by the club president, Luís Borges.

The official explained that his team is dependent of the efforts of the president, but he cannot afford the club anymore.

He said that in the coming days, he will formalize the withdrawal in the Angolan Football Federation (FAF), lamenting the constraints it may cause.

"It's a shame, but we cannot continue to get into debt with the athletes. In this way, we will focus only on youth football", added the source, noting that the official sponsor (Sonangol) has not said anything yet.

Académica do Lobito ranks 15th with 15 points.

