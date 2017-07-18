Angola: Elections 2017 - Interior Minister Assesses Police Staff Readiness in Cabinda

Cabinda — The Interior minister, Ângelo da Veiga Tavares, is assessing this Tuesday the readiness degree of the National Police in the northern Cabinda province, regarding the security preparation for the conducting the forthcoming general election, set for August 23.

The official, who is paying a working visit in Cabinda since early this Tuesday morning, met with the local governor, Aldina da Lomba Catembo shortly after his arrival.

The official's working agenda includes meeting with members of the Advisory Council of the Provincial delegation of the Ministry and National Police Command.

The agenda also includes meeting with representatives of the five political parties running for the election, visits to the new building of the National police Command under construction in Chiazi locality outskirts of Cabinda, social housing projects destined for the staff of the Criminal investigation service (SIC).

The minister is due to return today in Luanda.

The parties of MPLA, UNITA, FNLA, PRS, APN and the coalition of CASA-CE are the five political forces running for the election.