18 July 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Adapted Athletics - Angolan Gicasso Wins Bronze Medal

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Angolan Esperança Gicasso finished third in the 200 meters final for visually impaired athletes (classT11) with 27 sec and 22 tenths of the Adapted World Athletics Championship, taking place in London, England.

Improving her 33 sec recorded on Saturday and 27.55 sec reached in the semi-final, the Angolan impaired sprinter ousted on Monday the Thai athlete Wannaruemon Kewalin from the podium.

The event was won by the Chinese Zhou Guohua who finished with 25.27 sec followed by her counterpart Liu Cuiging 25.65 sec.

The Angolan athlete will also be competing this Tuesday in the semi- final of 100 meters class T 11.

Angola

Handball - 1º De Agosto Exhibit Quality Game and Beat Petro

The female team of 1º de Agosto last Monday in Luanda proved they are in the best of their shape, judging by the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.