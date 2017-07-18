Angola: Adapted Athletics - Angolan Gicasso Wins Bronze Medal

Luanda — The Angolan Esperança Gicasso finished third in the 200 meters final for visually impaired athletes (classT11) with 27 sec and 22 tenths of the Adapted World Athletics Championship, taking place in London, England.

Improving her 33 sec recorded on Saturday and 27.55 sec reached in the semi-final, the Angolan impaired sprinter ousted on Monday the Thai athlete Wannaruemon Kewalin from the podium.

The event was won by the Chinese Zhou Guohua who finished with 25.27 sec followed by her counterpart Liu Cuiging 25.65 sec.

The Angolan athlete will also be competing this Tuesday in the semi- final of 100 meters class T 11.