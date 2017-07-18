18 July 2017

Angola: Namibe - Fisheries Academy to Help Reducing Staff Shortage - Officials

Moçamedes — The Director of Fisheries in Namibe, Isaac Cativa, said Monday in Moçamedes city that the operation of the Academy of Fisheries and Sciences of the Sea will reduce the shortage of senior staff in this field.

Speaking to Angop, on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Academy, Isaac Cativa pointed out that the sector's deficit is mostly in areas of fisheries, processing and transformation.

On his turn, the deputy governor for the economic affairs, Alcides Gomes Cabral, called for the young people from all over the country to embrace the different courses available at the academy and make the best use of it in terms of technical and scientific knowledge.

The governor of the Huila province, Marcelino Tchipingue, said on the occasion that the new infrastructure will help training the staff of the southern region of the country.

The top-level academic infrastructure comprises 50 classrooms, 30 labs, engine room, simulator building, Olympic swimming pool, fire and rescue center and hostel for students.

The academy has three faculties, and for the current academic year only six courses have been opened, out of the 14 planned ones namely, navigation, naval mechanics, management administration, marine resources, aquaculture, technology organization and processing of fish.

At the moment, the academy counts on 52 teachers and 36 administrative employees and 576 students enrolled in the present academic year.

