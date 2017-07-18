Angola: Handball - 1º De Agosto Exhibit Quality Game and Beat Petro

Luanda — The female team of 1º de Agosto last Monday in Luanda proved they are in the best of their shape, judging by the type of game they put against Petro de Luanda who lost by 26-18, in the sixth round of the National Handball Championship, happening in Cidadela Pavilion.

1º de Agosto ladies started to show their quality right from the beginning, although the opponents also started to counteract well, with both teams fuelling their old rivalry.

With 1º de Agosto remaining in front of the score most of the time, the first-half result (14-11) reflected well how neck-and-neck the game was.

In the second half, the two teams continued to maintain the same impetus, although 1º de Agosto seemed to be better synchronised and explored the opponents' mistakes better.

In the 13th minute of the second half, Petro de Luanda suffered a setback by losing one of their best players, Vilma Neganga, who had to leave the game due to an injury, which caused the squad to lose momentum.

Thus, 1º de Agosto increased their dominance of the game and proved they are definitely among the main contenders for the trophy of this championship, which is also dubbed "Troféu LAC 25 anos".