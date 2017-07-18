Bobonong — Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD) has emerged from the Bobonong elective congress with two factions.

One is headed by Advocate Sidney Pilane while the other is led by Mr Ndaba Gaolatlhe.

The movement for democracy went to the congress with factions headed by party chairman, Mr Nehemiah Modubule and secretary general, Mr Gilbert Mangole and Dr Tlamelo Mmatli. The other faction aligned themselves with expelled party leader, Mr Gaolatlhe and vice president, Mr Winter Mmolotsi.

The two factions held parallel congresses with the Modubule faction holding its congress at Matshekge Senior Secondary where they elected their new National Executive Committee (NEC).

The Mr Gaolatlhe faction held their congress at Bobonong Junior Secondary School (BSS).

In their deliberations both factions claimed legitimacy to hold the elective congress.

The Gaolatlhe/Mmolotsi faction started their congress by rescinding the action taken by the other faction of expelling Mr Gaolatlhe and Mr Mmolotsi, women's wing and the elders council to be admitted back into the party.

The Mr Gaolatlhe faction also rescinded the decision that was taken by the Mr Modubule faction to derecognise the youth league which was voted in Ramotswa.

It also took the decision that in the absence of the party chairman and the secretariat, the congress must continue with Dr Margaret Nasha being the one to run the elections and it further endorsed the electoral board.

Mr Gaolatlhe was re-elected party president while Mr Kobamelo Ramakhubu declined nomination.

The vice presidency went to Mr Mmolotsi and Mr Matswai Segare with no seconder for the position.

Major General Pius Mokgware was elected party chairman while the secretary general went to Dr Phenyo Butale with Mr Moalosi Sebati being the deputy secretary general.

Mr Oarabile Tshenyego was elected treasurer while Mr Kabelo Mahupe and Mr Fedric Kololo were voted policy director and national organiser respectively and 15 members as additional members.

In Matshekge, Kago Kgosietsile writes that the Mr Modubule faction also elected their leadership on Saturday. All positions were unopposed and Advocate Pilane was elected party president.

Dr Mmatli was elected vice president while Mr Modubule retained the party chairman post with Mr Mangole also retaining the secretary general position.

Ms Tseleng Botlhole is the deputy secretary general while Mr Percy Bakwena is the treasurer and Mr Simon Zingu deputy treasurer.

Mr Fredy Ramodisa was voted national organising committee while the policy director post went to Ms Christine Ramakhubu.

The Modubule faction also elected 19 additional members. BOPA

