18 July 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Kemen, Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Tasks Nigerians On Fitness Routine

Ekemini Ekerette; also known as Kemen, one of the 2016 Big Brother Naija housemates, on Tuesday advised Nigerians to always involve in physical exercise, to stay fit and healthy.

Kemen, Chief Executive Officer, 6Packs Nigeria, told newsmen in Lagos that he primarily opted for the big brother show, to educate Nigerians on the importance of physical exercise to their bodies.

According to him, being slim is not synonymous with being fit and healthy; an individual can be fat and still be healthier than a slim individual.

He said that physical exercise defines a healthy person.

The gymnastics ' instructor said that people should always do physical exercises on a daily basis, as it was not enough to assign a date to start and stop, but should be a lifetime routine.

"I took up the bbnaija show to be able to have a bigger space where I can talk to people about fitness and wellness generally.

"Exercising to stay fit should be a lifestyle; we need to see fitness as a routine, take a walk of two to three kilometres daily, and you gradually increase it.

"When we see fitness as a cure to certain ailments; then, we will find it easy to indulge in it.

"As a matter of fact, physical exercise reduces the risk of high blood pressure and some other dangerous ailments from the body.

"Fitness is not all about how you look but how you feel within you; a fat person can be fitter than a slim one, it's all about indulgence.

"Try this and see how it makes you more flexible; happier and healthier," he said.

