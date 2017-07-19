Parliament has agreed to work with the police to provide security for African National Congress MP Dr Makhosi Khoza.

National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete and National Council of Provinces chairperson Thandi Modise came to the decision after having received a security assessment on Thursday, spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said in a statement.

"The security assessment confirmed that a security threat existed and that appropriate support must be provided to Dr Khoza," Mothapo said on Tuesday.

"In this regard, Parliament is working with SAPS to ensure that the two institutions collaboratively provide the necessary support to Dr Khoza as soon as possible."

Khoza would be advised of the arrangements.

'21 days to live'

Police compiled the assessment after Khoza began receiving threats in April. This followed her oversight work as chairperson of the public service and administration portfolio committee.

Her committee inspected an Mpumalanga hospital and was scathing of the institution's functioning.

She received more death threats for being critical of President Jacob Zuma in a post on social media.

"Parliament once again condemns the threats against Dr Khoza and further urges the police to leave no stone unturned in apprehending the culprits," Mothapo said.

"Such actions attempt to interfere with the institution's constitutional function of carrying out its oversight duties."

The Powers, Privileges and Immunities Act prohibits people from interfering with or impeding Parliament and its MPs from doing their work.

Police spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga told News24 on Monday that a special investigator has been assigned to Khoza's case, was in regular contact with her, and has discussed the published text messages sent to her and her daughter over the last week.

Khoza posted screengrabs of the threatening texts on her Facebook page over the weekend. They said she had "21 days to live".

She claimed at a public debate last Tuesday, July 11, that her daughter had received death threats from the same people.

At a public debate on Mandela Day on Tuesday, Khoza had a message for Zuma.

"In case I do not make it on August 8, 2017. Mr President you must know that you are haunting the South African nation. Please Mr President, step down."

This is when the debate and vote on the motion of no confidence of him is scheduled to take place.

