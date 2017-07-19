The Nigerian government has released details of payments to the 36 states as refund of "over-deductions on Paris Club, London Club Loans and Multilateral debts on the accounts of States and Local Governments (1995-2002)."

The latest payment is the second tranche of the refunds to the states.

A total of N243.8 billion was released to the 36 states and Abuja in the second tranche.

The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, said approval for the release of the fund was given by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on May 4.

The details, released by the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday evening, showed that Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, Kano and Rivers received the largest sum of N10 billion each.

The states had earlier promised to use a large chunk of the money to settle debts owed workers and pensioners in their respective domains.

"The releases were conditional upon a minimum of 75 per cent being applied to the payment of workers' salaries and pensions for States that owe salaries and pension," Salisu Dambatta, a finance ministry spokesperson said in the statement.

The finance ministry said it was reviewing the impact of these releases on the level of arrears owed by the various state governments.

See the full details of the amount received by each state below.

RE-REIMBURSEMENTS OF OVERDEDUCTIONS ON PARIS CLUB LOANS FROM STATE GOVERNMENT

MANDATE TO THE CENTRAL BANK OF NIGERIA: 2ND INSTALMENT

S/NSTATEAMOUNT PAYABLE (NGN)

1ABIA5715765871.48

2ADAMAWA6114300352.68

3AKWA-IBOM10000000000

4ANAMBRA6121656702.34

5BAUCHI6877776561.25

6BAYELSA10000000000

7BENUE6854671749.25

8BORNO7340934865.32

9CROSS RIVER6075343946.93

10DELTA10000000000

11EBONYI4508083379.98

12EDO6091126592.49

13EKITI4772836647.08

14ENUGU5361789409.66

15GOMBE4472877698.19

16IMO7000805182.97

17JIGAWA7107666706.76

18KADUNA7721729227.55

19KANO10000000000

20KATSINA8202130909.85

21KEBBI5977499491.45

22KOGI6027727595.8

23KWARA5120644326.57

24LAGOS8371938133.11

25NASARAWA4551049171.12

26NIGER7210793154.95

27OGUN5739374694.46

28ONDO7003648314.28

29OSUN6314106340.62

30OYO7901609864.25

31PLATEAU5644079055.41

32RIVERS10000000000

33SOKOTO6441128546.76

34TARABA5612014491.52

35YOBE5413103116.59

36ZAMFARA5442385594.49

37FCT684867500.04

243795465195.2