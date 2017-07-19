18 July 2017

Nigeria: Country Aiming to Be Among 16 Largest Economies - Osinbajo

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has said that Nigeria is fast moving toward becoming one of the 16 largest economies in the world.

Mr. Osinbajo made the statement on Tuesday at the palace of the Emir of Gusau, Ibrahim Bello, as part of his one-day visit to Zamfara.

He said the target could be achieved through unity and hardwork by Nigerians.

Mr. Osinbajo said the unity of Nigerians was paramount to the economic growth of the country.

He said: "Our diversity as a people united is also our potential to transform our large deposits of mineral resources and use same for national development."

The acting president commended the effort of security agencies in the country in maintaining law and order.

While receiving the acting president, Mr. Bello thanked him for accepting all invitations to the state, adding: "You are now a son of the soil."

The emir commended the federal government for deploying security officials to maintain peace in Zamfara.

He said since the deployment gunmen attacks, cattle rustling and kidnapping which threatened communities had become history.

The acting president was accompanied on the visit by the governors of Kebbi and Sokoto states, Abubakar Bagudu and Aminu Tambuwal respectively.

