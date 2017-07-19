Nigeria: Rain Washes Away Bridge, Cuts Off Local Govt in Plateau

Two weeks of incessant rains have cut off Jos East Local Government Area from the rest of Plateau State, officials said.

The rains have also disrupted schools, farming, commerce and other activities, a traditional ruler in the area said on Tuesday.

The Agwon Izere, Isaac Wakili, on Tuesday told journalists in Jos that due to the heavy downpour, students have not been able to attend schools for more than a week.

He said the bridge linking the council area to other parts of the state collapsed under the deluge.

"People can no longer come to Jos through the Federe Angwari road due to the washing away of the bridge," Mr. Wakili said.

"Students across Federe and Agwari always have difficulties in attending schools any day it rains and it has been raining almost on a daily basis in the past two weeks.

"Our farm produce were also washed away by the rains. We appeal to government to immediately come to our rescue to help fix the damaged bridge," the traditional stated.

The state House of Assembly member representing the constituency, Joshua Madaki, said he had on June 6 alerted the House of the imminent disaster.

He said although no life had been lost, homes. farm produce and domestic animals have been washed away and economic trees submerged in the area.

Following the collapse of the bridge and washing away of portions of the road still under construction since the immediate past administration of Governor Jonah Jang, residents of the area can now only access other parts of the state through Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

Similarly, last Friday, a heavy rainfall also washed away a piggery in Jos.

The owner of the farm, Daniel Paul, said he lost six matured pigs, valued at about N240,000 to the disaster.