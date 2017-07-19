The NRM Secretary General Justine Kasule Lumumba on Tuesday met the family of Jane Namara who died in a motor accident on Monday afternoon.

Namara was knocked dead by Ms Lumumba's car at Kajjansi on Entebbe road as she crossed the road. She's a former Masters student of Higher Education in Management at UMI.

Ms Lumumba met with the family at their Lweza home. Among those she met were the deceased's grandfather Mzee Deus Rutazana and her aunt Ms Gorreti Mbabazi.

Details of their meeting were not readily available by the time of filing this story.

Namara is born to Maj. Sebastian Kahenje and Ms Joan Kahenje of Bushenyi District where the burial will take place today.