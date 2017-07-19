Uganda: Mbale Mortuary Stuck With Body of Australian Woman

Mbale — Mbale Municipal Council officials are stranded with the body of an Australian national who was found dead in her rented house on Kumi Road in Mbale town a fortnight ago.

Bronwyn Fielding Lee, 32, an Australian national died in her house on June 27, 2017 at about 11pm, according to police.

The Officer in-Charge Mbale Municipal Mortuary, Mr Robert Nambafu told Daily Monitor that no person has claimed her body.

"Her body was brought here by police on the night of June 27 and since then; no person has ever come here to claim it. We only received a directive from the Australian Embassy not to bury or give the body to anybody," Mr Nambafu said.

According to Mr Nambafu, the deceased was married to a Ugandan man in Mbale. He, however, could not identify the man because he doesn't know his name.

"We have information that they wedded and they have been staying together as a husband and wife. We are waiting for the Australian Embassy to decide, Mr Nambafu said.

The Elgon Region Police Spokesperson, Mr Sowedi Manshur confirmed the incident saying: "The woman fainted in her house and died. We were alerted and we took the body to the municipal mortuary as our investigations continue."

Efforts by Daily Monitor to get a comment from the husband were futile as his known mobile phone number was off by the time of filing this story.