19 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Security Operatives Take Over NHIs Offices

By Olayemi John-Mensah

Security personnel including Police and Civil Defence Corps have been stationed at the entrance of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) office in Abuja.

The development was as tension continues to rise over suspension of the Executive Secretary of NHIS, Professor Usman Yusuf last week.

Our reporter who visited the Utako office of the scheme yesterday saw two Hilux vans belonging to NSCDC stationed at the entrance of the agency.

It was discovered that the security men were posted to the scheme on Monday to maintain order.

The security men were seen screening staff and vehicles that were going into the premises.

One of the staff who craved anonymity said the NHIS staff union requested the deployment of security at the agency to prevent the suspended ES access to the premises.

"Why is he in a hurry and why does he not want to be investigated? He is not above the law and should be grateful it's only three months suspension," the source said.

