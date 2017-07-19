Rwanda: Campaign Venues Mix-Up Frustrates Mpayimana

Independent candidate Philippe Mpayimana has said he will verify if his letters requesting for rally venues were received by all districts from which he intends to campaign.

He made the announcement Tuesday in Nyamasheke District shortly after mayor Aime Fabien Kamali told him that the district was yet to receive any letter from the candidate requesting to campaign from the district headquarters.

Because of another pre-planned event at the premises, the mayor advised Mpayimana to choose any other venue within the district where he can stage his campaign.

He later moved his rally to Buhembe Sector, where he campaigned without a hitch.

Mpayimana wanted to stage his rally in front of the district offices but was told this was not possible because authorities had not been notified in time.

The 47-year-old said he had sent letters to all districts and was surprised that some claimed to have not received his request.

"I am not to blame if the request never made it to the district. I sent these letters way in advance. Tomorrow, I will campaign in Karongi District and, going forward, I will contact all districts beforehand to ensure they are aware of my timetable," Mpayimana said.

He added that he was committed to work with local authorities to iron out any issues that may arise during his campaign, adding that there has so far been no problem with that.

In Mahembe, he was welcomed by voters who listened to what his plans are, especially for the agriculture sector.

Some of the people who attended the campaign said they had understood the candidate's manifesto and were going to compare it with the other candidates'.

However, others challenged him on the pledges he is making, which they said were unrealistic and populist.

Mpayimana today campaigns in Karongi and Rutsiro districts.