Uganda: Emmanuel Cardinal Wamala Discharged From Hospital

Kampala — Emmanuel Cardinal Wamala has been discharged from Nsambya Hospital where he had been hospitalised over health complications since Sunday.

The 90-year-old Cardinal was discharged on Tuesday at about 4pm after what sources called "rigorous care from various specialists."

He had reportedly been diagnosed with pneumonia but other sources close to the Cardinal indicate that he was fatigued.

"I can confirm to you he has been discharged and told to take a bed rest. He has improved tremendously," a source close to the Cardinal said yesterday.

He was reportedly escorted out of the hospital by the caretaker of Nsambya Cardinal House, Rev Fr Paul Mugerwa. Cardinal Wamala is a resident of the house.

"Further medical health attention will be provided by his personal doctor, who is a nun," the source said.

Both the Catholic Church in Uganda and Nsambya Hospital have not issued any statement about the issue since Sunday when the former Kampala Archbishop was hospitalised.

Emmanuel Cardinal Wamala, 90, is one of the cardinal electors who participated in the 2005 papal conclave that selected Pope Benedict XVI