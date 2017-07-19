A 10 year-old girl has been killed by a lion outside her home in south-eastern Zimbabwe, reports said on Tuesday.

Her aunt used a torch to follow a trail of blood to find the girl's body, said the state-run Chronicle.

The incident occurred on Saturday night in the wildlife-rich Chiredzi district. A police spokesperson said Mitchell Mucheni had gone round the back of the house to relieve herself while her aunt, 34-year-old Mawonei Muchacha waited for her.

When she didn't return, Muchacha went to investigate and saw her niece's body being dragged away by the lion. The aunt called for help from a neighbour and the two used a torch to follow the lion's spoor.

"They were guided by a trail of bloodstains until they stumbled on Mitchell's lifeless body, some 300 metres from the homestead," police spokesperson Kudakwashe Dehwa told the Chronicle.

There are occasional reports of fatal lion attacks on humans in remote areas of this southern African country. In 2015, a 14-year-old boy was killed by a lion while guarding his family's maize field from elephants in Kanyemba, near Zimbabwe's border with Zambia.

News24