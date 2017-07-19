Rwanda: USA Tour - Cycling Team Set for First Race Today

The national cycling team will start their bid for the 2017 Cascade Cycling Classic on Wednesday morning (today) as the riders make their debut at the annual race.

Team Rwanda will compete in the Cascade Cycling Classic scheduled for July 19-23 as a build-up to the highly-rated Colorado Classic scheduled for August 10-13.

It will mark the first appearance for Rwandan riders in the Colorado Classic, a category 2.HC International Cycling Union (UCI) race.

The prestigious event will attract UCI World Tour teams, UCI Professional Continental Teams and UCI Continental Teams with Team Rwanda being the only national team taking part in the four-stage race.

The race, which is taking place in Oregon, the United States, will kick off with stage one this morning with McKenzie Pass Road Race covering a distance of 173 kilometres for men and 143 kilometres for the female riders. Rwanda has no representative in the women's race.

In an exclusive interview with Times Sport on Monday, Team Rwanda head coach Sterling Magnell said, "The boys are doing well in the States and ready for the race."

"We have been training and adapting to the climate. We watch Tour de France every morning to have the right mindset ahead of the two competitions," the American disclosed.

The six-man Team Rwanda roster on a month-long U.S. tour comprises; the reigning national champion Gasore Hategeka, Jean Claude Uwizeye, Jean Bosco Nsengimana, Bonaventure Uwizeyimana and youngsters Rene Ukiniwabo and Didier Munyaneza.

Courses announced show that riders will cover 313 miles (503.5 kms) and also endure more than 20,000 feet of intense, high-altitude climbing in stages being held in Colorado Springs, Breckenridge and Denver.

A total of 15 teams have so far been confirmed to participate and they include four UCI World Tour teams namely; BMC Racing Team, Cannondale-Drapac Professional Cycling Team, Trek-Segafredo and UAE Team Emirates.

It will also attract five UCI Professional Continental Teams that include; Caja Rural-Seguros RGA, Israel Cycling Academy, Nippo-Vini Fantini, Team Novo Nordisk and United Healthcare Professional Cycling Team.

There are also five UCI Continental Teams that include Axeon Hagens Berman, Elevate - KHS, Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear, Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis and Rally Cycling plus Team Rwanda as the only national team.

U.S. Tour:

July 19-23: Cascade Cycling Classic

August 10-13: Colorado Classic

Today: Stage 1

McKenzie Pass Road Race - 173km

July 20: Stage 2

Robberson Ford Mazda Skyliners Time - 22.8km

July 21: Stage

Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon Cascade Lakes Road Race - 173km

July 22: Stage 4

Desert Orthopedics & Rebound Physical Therapy Twilight Downtown Criterium - 75km

July 23: Stage 5

Worthy Brewing Awbrey butte Circuit Race - 131.2km