Livingstonia Synod's Church and Society is this Thursday, July 20 expected to unveil low cost tombstones for victims of police brutality who were shot mercilessly as Malawians were protesting against former president Bingu wa Mutharika's increasing dictatorial and intolerance.

The synod's church and society executive director Moses Mkandawire said the tombstones would be unveiled at somber ceremony in Mzuzu.

"We constructed the tombstones as way of respecting the departed souls," said Mkandawire.

The relatives of the 20 people shot during the protests in 2011 were pressing for compensation and it was not yet known whether they were given or not.

At least 20 people were shot by police in Mzuzu and Lilongwe in protest against Bingu wa Mutharika's increasing tendencies of dictatorship and intolerance amid escalating economic problems.