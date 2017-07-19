19 July 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Livingstonia Synod Unveils Tombstones for July 20 Malawi Police Victims

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Owen Khamula

Livingstonia Synod's Church and Society is this Thursday, July 20 expected to unveil low cost tombstones for victims of police brutality who were shot mercilessly as Malawians were protesting against former president Bingu wa Mutharika's increasing dictatorial and intolerance.

The synod's church and society executive director Moses Mkandawire said the tombstones would be unveiled at somber ceremony in Mzuzu.

"We constructed the tombstones as way of respecting the departed souls," said Mkandawire.

The relatives of the 20 people shot during the protests in 2011 were pressing for compensation and it was not yet known whether they were given or not.

At least 20 people were shot by police in Mzuzu and Lilongwe in protest against Bingu wa Mutharika's increasing tendencies of dictatorship and intolerance amid escalating economic problems.

Malawi

Prison Warders Return To Work

Prison warders have finally called off a strike after the government met their demands, a senior Prison official has… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.