Kenya U-19 Enter Camp for World Cup

Kenya's Under-19 cricket team resumes training on Wednesday at Sir Ali Muslim Club ahead of ICC Under-19 World Cup set for January 13 to February 3 in New Zealand.

According to coach Jimmy Kamande, the team resumes training on Wednesday.

He said some members of the team are still in school as they are yet to close for August holidays.

Kamande said he will have 20 boys in training camp, who will work out in the gymnasium alongside the usual bowling, batting, fielding and fitness drills.

Kenya qualified for the World Cup early this month after beating Uganda in the second round of African qualifiers held in Nairobi. Four teams - Kenya, Uganda, Botswana and Ghana - fought it out for the single slot reserved for Africa in the age-group event. Uganda convincingly won all her first round matches, but in the second round, Ugandan lads were forsaken by lady luck.

Kenyan bowlers charged like wounded buffaloes and dismissed Uganda for a meagre score of 60 runs.