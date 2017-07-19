19 July 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Why Poor Exclusive Breastfeeding Persists in Nigeria - Official

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Federal Ministry of Health said it would continue to promote exclusive breastfeeding and young child feeding practices in health facilities, communities and workplaces.

A statement issued by Chris Isokpunwu, Head of Nutrition of the Ministry, said the campaign was to improve poor practice of exclusive breastfeeding in Nigeria as the world celebrates 2017 World Breastfeeding Week.

Mr. Isokpunwu said the annual World Breastfeeding Week was scheduled to hold from August1 to August 7, with theme 'Sustaining Breastfeeding Together'.

He said that Nigeria was predominantly a breastfeeding nation with 97 per cent compliance. However, the rate of exclusive breastfeeding has only shown a minimal increase from two per cent in 1990 to 17 per cent in 2013.

"Poor exclusive breastfeeding practices in Nigeria have been associated with inadequate support from husbands, partners and health professionals.

"Others include delayed initiation of breastfeeding, negative peer influences as well as short paid maternity leave for working mothers," he said.

Mr. Isokpunwu said a platform for long-term collaboration of all advocates, activists, decision-makers, media, and youth was vital for promoting optimal infant and young child feeding practices.

"To attain 50 per cent exclusive breastfeeding targets set in the National Strategic Plan on Nutrition by 2018, the goal of sustainable promotion and support for optimal breastfeeding demands priority, during and post implementation activities," he added.

(NAN)

Nigeria

Nigeria Has Highest Rate of Out-of-School Girls - Malala

Malala Yousafzai has said that though Nigeria is the richest country in Africa, it has more girls out of school than any… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.