Uganda: Minister Kabafunzaki Mantains Innocence On Corruption Charges

Kampala — Embattled Minister of State for Labour Hebert Kabafunzaki has appeared before the High court's Anti-corruption Division based in Kololo, and mantained his innocence over allegations that he took a 5 million shillings bribe from an Investor.

Kabafunzaki, together with his political assistant, Brian Mugabo and a relative, Bruce Lubowa took a fresh plea before Justice Margaret Tibulya on charges of Corruption.

However, hearing of the case could not proceed as earlier scheduled because the Prosecutors in the case had to re-organise themselves following the suspension of their strike over salary increment.

The matter has now been rescheduled for hearing on August 10, 2017.

They are alleged to have solicited the 5 million shillings from Mohammed Hamid, the Proprietor of Aya Group of Companies, in order to clear his name from allegations of sexual harassment by his former employee.

Prosecution says it will rely on a footage captured at Serena showing the Minister signaling his political assistant Brian Mugabo, to pick a brown kaki envelope from the complainant, on the fateful date April 08, 2017.

The accused are out on bail