Kenya: Team of 11 for Uganda Auto Show

A team of 11 Kenyan motoring enthusiasts will compete in the sixth edition of Uganda Vintage and Classic Auto Show in Kampala.

The 11, led by Peter Wanday, will compete in the event set for July 29 at Sheraton Hotel in Kampala. The competition is open only to cars made before 1992.

The oldest machines in the contingent will be a Steve Warui's 1959 Volkswagen Beetle and his 1968 Volkswagen Kombi, while Nguyo Milcinovic will compete with his 1965 Volkswagen Kombi and a 1966 Beetle.

Others are Michael Nyanjom's 1970 Kombi and Martin Serem's 1972 Kombi, Peter Wanday's 1980 BMW 320 (above), Daniel Biwott's (1985 Mercedes WD124) and veteran Africa Concours competitor Paul Chemngorem who has entered his 1981 BMW 316.

"Daniel Biwott and I are regular competitors in this event which is Uganda's version of our CBA Africa Concours d'Elegance. Chemngorem, Warui, Biwott and I compete in the annual Concours and from our experiences, we hope to win prizes," Wanday said.

Ninety car entries are expected, to be judged by six-man panel that includes Chris and Peter Hughes from Kenya.