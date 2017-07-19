19 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Team of 11 for Uganda Auto Show

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Cellestine Olilo

A team of 11 Kenyan motoring enthusiasts will compete in the sixth edition of Uganda Vintage and Classic Auto Show in Kampala.

The 11, led by Peter Wanday, will compete in the event set for July 29 at Sheraton Hotel in Kampala. The competition is open only to cars made before 1992.

The oldest machines in the contingent will be a Steve Warui's 1959 Volkswagen Beetle and his 1968 Volkswagen Kombi, while Nguyo Milcinovic will compete with his 1965 Volkswagen Kombi and a 1966 Beetle.

Others are Michael Nyanjom's 1970 Kombi and Martin Serem's 1972 Kombi, Peter Wanday's 1980 BMW 320 (above), Daniel Biwott's (1985 Mercedes WD124) and veteran Africa Concours competitor Paul Chemngorem who has entered his 1981 BMW 316.

"Daniel Biwott and I are regular competitors in this event which is Uganda's version of our CBA Africa Concours d'Elegance. Chemngorem, Warui, Biwott and I compete in the annual Concours and from our experiences, we hope to win prizes," Wanday said.

Ninety car entries are expected, to be judged by six-man panel that includes Chris and Peter Hughes from Kenya.

Kenya

Kenya Third Most Innovative Sub-Saharan Africa Country

Kenya has been ranked the third most innovative country in sub-Saharan Africa. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.