19 July 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Kagame - Our Most Important Resource is Our People

By Athan Tashobya

RPF-Inkotanyi Presidential candidate Paul Kagame has reiterated that Rwanda's most treasured resources is its people, adding that RPF philosophy from its founding has been about putting people and their wellbeing first as economic transformation of a country is unattainable without valuing people.

He was speaking yesterday in Ngororero District where he addressed a rally as the ongoing presidential campaigns entered the fifth day.

The RPF Chairman said that despite commendable progress Rwanda has made, it would be meaningless if a section of people as still struggling to make ends meet.

"There is no way you will measure the progress of the people without taking account of people's welfare. And that's what RPF will continue to do going forward," he said.

Meanwhile, the RPF Presidential candidate said that, despite the progress registered in the previous 23 years, his party is capable of achieving a lot more once re-elected.

He noted that to achieve that requires all Rwandans, irrespective of their beliefs, to join forces for a common goal of transforming the country.

"We are capable of achieving a lot more and faster when we continue to work together," Kagame said.

He told his supporters that, once they re-elect him for presidency, they have to be "ready to work hard to transform this country into the nation we deserve

Kagame added that voting RPF means choosing a determined nation built on a strong foundation.

He told Ngororero residents that the progress the country has made is proof of what Rwandans are capable of.

"But it is not enough. We want to deliver more," Kagame said.

President Kagame is today expected to address rallies in Nyarugenge as well as in Bugesera and Kicukiro districts.

