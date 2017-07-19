18 July 2017

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Nigeria: Mayhem Feared Ahead of Nigeria Governorship Polls

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: This Day
(file photo).
By Emeka Okonkwo

Abuja — Nigerian police have warned individuals and groups to desist from alleged plans to render a volatile southeastern state ungovernable ahead of local polls in November.

Police alleged some "misguided elements" aimed to cause disorder through streets protests with the ploy to lead to the postponement of the governorship elections in the Anambra State.

"This is to achieve their selfish political aggrandizement thereby threatening democratic processes causing serious security threats in Anambra in particular, and the country at large," said Garba Baba Umar, Anambra Commissioner of Police. While he could not identify the alleged culprits, it is thought Umar was referring to groups agitating for the independence of Biafra, formerly a region independent of Nigeria.

Proponents of the Biafra are demanding its independence from the West African country. "This (planned protests) is unacceptable and will not be tolerated," said Umar. He nonetheless pointed out the command and sister agencies respected the right of individuals to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. "We will however not fold our arms and watch disgruntled elements truncate the peace in the state which the law enforcement agencies are working assiduously to maintain."

Umar said to that end, the security agencies wished to assure that the election would hold as scheduled. "We will not hesitate to deal decisively with any individual or groups under any guise that will disrupt public peace." - CAJ News

Nigeria

Nigeria Has Highest Rate of Out-of-School Girls - Malala

Malala Yousafzai has said that though Nigeria is the richest country in Africa, it has more girls out of school than any… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.