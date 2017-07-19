Nigeria: Mayhem Feared Ahead of Nigeria Governorship Polls

Abuja — Nigerian police have warned individuals and groups to desist from alleged plans to render a volatile southeastern state ungovernable ahead of local polls in November.

Police alleged some "misguided elements" aimed to cause disorder through streets protests with the ploy to lead to the postponement of the governorship elections in the Anambra State.

"This is to achieve their selfish political aggrandizement thereby threatening democratic processes causing serious security threats in Anambra in particular, and the country at large," said Garba Baba Umar, Anambra Commissioner of Police. While he could not identify the alleged culprits, it is thought Umar was referring to groups agitating for the independence of Biafra, formerly a region independent of Nigeria.

Proponents of the Biafra are demanding its independence from the West African country. "This (planned protests) is unacceptable and will not be tolerated," said Umar. He nonetheless pointed out the command and sister agencies respected the right of individuals to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. "We will however not fold our arms and watch disgruntled elements truncate the peace in the state which the law enforcement agencies are working assiduously to maintain."

Umar said to that end, the security agencies wished to assure that the election would hold as scheduled. "We will not hesitate to deal decisively with any individual or groups under any guise that will disrupt public peace." - CAJ News